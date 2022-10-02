Reema Khan shares pictures from her birthday event
The it-girl of the 90s in the Pakistani industry, Reema Khan, has been ruling the hearts of millions of people all around the world for her charming smile, exquisite beauty and talent.
The Bulandi star recently shared pictures from her low-key yet luxurious birthday celebrations along with her husband posing for the camera, surrounded by a bunch of balloons and a floral cake. Needless to say, the couple looked stunning.
Reema, who is celebrating her 50th birthday, did not forget to thank her husband in an Instagram post. The Love 95 actress wore a beautiful maroon-coloured dress complemented with statement jewellery to accentuate her overall charming persona.
The Umar Mukhtar actress shared a bunch of PDA-filled photos and wrote, "Thank you Tariq for the lovely birthday gifts, love and care."
Reema's pictures went viral on social media platforms with her fans and followers pouring congratulatory messages in the comment section. Pakistani actress Hira Mani was among thousands of well-wishers and left a birthday wish for the Pehchaan star.
For the unversed, Reema is a former Pakistani film actress having worked in more than 200 films. Khan is also recipient of the Pride of Performance Award for her contribution to the Pakistani cinema. Khan married Pakistani-American surgeon, Dr. Tariq Shahab, in 2011. The couple has been blessed with a son.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Love Mein Ghum and Raati Masha Tola.
