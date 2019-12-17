Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't have time for Queen Elizabeth II's pre-christmas party

Christmas is right around the corner, and Queen Elizabeth II all set to celebrate this festive season. While many members of the royal family are expected to attend the holiday gatherings, a report claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may miss out on all the fun.

The duke and duchess of Sussex had already decided not to spend Christmas Day with the extended royal family, but now it looks like they’re also ditching on two-holiday traditions, reported InStyle.

The outlet claims that the couple will not attend the annual party at Buckingham Palace Monday night and traditional pre-Christmas lunch at the palace on Wednesday.

The real reason behind skipping all the festivities is to enjoy some "family time" with their son Archie Harrison and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson for the Sussexes later confirmed. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!