Sania Mirza announces Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness

06:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
Sania Mirza

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has announced her upcoming journey to embark on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to partake in this profoundly spiritual experience. Through a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram account, Sania conveyed her humility and earnestly sought forgiveness from her loved ones for any past transgressions or inadequacies.

In an Instagram post, Sania underscored the immense significance of the Hajj pilgrimage, portraying it as a pivotal moment for seeking redemption and spiritual rejuvenation. She fervently prayed for Allah's acceptance of her prayers and guidance along this sacred path, demonstrating a profound sense of reverence and devotion.

This forthcoming pilgrimage to Makkah marks Sania's second spiritual voyage to Saudi Arabia, following her retirement from professional tennis. Last year, she embarked on an Umrah pilgrimage accompanied by her close companions, further strengthening her bond with her faith and spirituality.

Sania's announcement comes amid her recent appearance on the popular OTT series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where she engaged in lively discussions alongside fellow sports icons. Host Kapil Sharma's revelation about a potential biopic on Sania's life, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's expressed interest in portraying her love interest, added a humorous yet intriguing dimension to the conversation. Sania's playful banter and preference for Akshay Kumar as a potential co-star injected light-heartedness into the exchange.

As she prepares for this profound journey, Sania earnestly requests her friends and loved ones to keep her in their thoughts and prayers. With aspirations of returning as a more enlightened and enriched individual, characterized by humility and fortified faith, Sania's pilgrimage exemplifies her unwavering commitment to personal growth and spiritual fulfillment.

