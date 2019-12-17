Akshay Kumar clears the air regarding liking tweet mocking Jamia Milia protests

01:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Akshay Kumar clears the air regarding liking tweet mocking Jamia Milia protests
Majority of the Indian public rejected Citizen (Amendment) Act by starting countrywide protests, particularly Northeastern parts of the country are burning as anti-citizenship law protests have reached Uttar Pradesh and Bengal.

Strong protests were staged in New Dehli as students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi took out a march to Parliament to register their protest and clashed with the police. The local administration failed to stop the students from gathering at the protest site in Dehli.

Following this, only a handful of Bollywood celebrities have expressed solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students. It's surprising to see how all the Bollywood bigwigs are so hush hush regarding this matter Does SRK have nothing to say, considering he's a Jamia Milia Islamia University alumnus himself.

However, actor Akshay Kumar landed himself in trouble when Twitter users noticed that he had liked a video that mocked the attack on Jamia, and propagated hatred. 

Kumar took to Twitter to clear the air, justifying that he had accidentally liked the Tweet. "I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts," he wrote.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

