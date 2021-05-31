Nabeel Bin Shahid ties the knot with Alisha Pasha

Model and actor Nabeel bin Shahid and Instagrammer Alisha Pasha have tied the knot in an intimate yet elegant wedding ceremony that has left the internet gushing.

Soon after the two posted gorgeous pictures from the event, fans stepped forward and congratulated the newly married couple whilst complimenting them. The groom looked handsome in a white attire while the bride looked gorgeous in a timeless red and gold bridal extravaganza.

Nabeel bin Shahid took to his Instagram handle as he penned a note for his wife alongside some stunning portraits

"Hey beautiful,To a new chapter in our life. May it brings us happiness & peace. Haseen tou hain app bs ab usmain aek chaand lag gaya hai.Cheers to us, today tomorrow & till we live. Love you"

Reciprocating the love, the model-makeup artist also gave a glimpse to their big data and penned some words of love,

"My home @nabeelbinshahidRemember us in your prayers Makeup by @themakeupstudiobysehrish

Dress was my mom’s "

Nabeel is an emerging star of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With a bunch of dramas under his belt, he has given memorable performances. Shahid will be seen as Bisam in the drama Serial “Aakhir Kab Tak” which will air on HUM TV.

Earlier, TikTok stars Dr Madiha Khan and Mj Ahsan got married at a beautiful wedding event. The duo Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain also got hitched recently. The couple's wedding took social media by storm.