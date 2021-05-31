‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ — Punjab launches mobile app to facilitate residents at doorstep
03:46 PM | 31 May, 2021
‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ — Punjab launches mobile app to facilitate residents at doorstep
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday launched the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per mobile application to facilitate the people at their doorstep.

Buzdar, while speaking at the ceremony said this program will improve public service delivery at the grassroots level and the incumbent government will continue to launch such initiative to provide relief to the masses.

Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per is a platform which has been developed to help citizens to resolve their complaints. The initiative depicts a unique model of governance. The purpose of launching the Khidmat app is to garner people’s trust.

The initiative would be for a three-week time period at the preliminary level. Streets, bazaars and localities will be cleaned and construction material lying on roadsides will be removed in the first week. In the second week of this phase, improving the facilities of provision as well as drainage of water would be focused upon while government offices, schools, and other buildings would be painted in the last week.

Members of the civil society, locals and volunteers of the Tiger Force would be engaged in the programme, he further added.

