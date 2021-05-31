Hira Mani's dance video with her brothers goes viral

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Hira loves to keep things transparent and drops regular updates of her family life on her social media handle. This time around, the beautiful diva gave a sneak peek into the unbreakable sibling bond which she shares with her brothers

The Kashf star posted a hilarious video of herself and her brothers in the frame where they can be spotted grooving to a Bollywood number before erupting into giggles.

"@rehman.ubaid_ur @hassan.jamal01 Bohat aresey BAad shaadi se pehley wala time yaad agaya tha is din jab hum teenaon aise sheeshay kay aagay dance kertey they haha what a fun days", she captioned.

The siblings can be seen having the time of their life as they relive their childhood days. Further, the DoBol star wrote, "Hum chahey jitne bhe barey hou jayein ya beshak bachaon walay bhe hou jaye lekin ja bhe hum behen bhai ikhatey houtey hai."

Moreover, she went to add,"Tou aise hou jattey hain jese hum dubara Se chottay hougaye hain kitna acha waqt guzara hai mujhey apne past Se bohat piyar hai or main apne her aanay walay waqt main apney past ko kabhi nahi bhoolungi"

"PAST IS FUTURE AND YOUR FUTURE IS YOUR PAST". she concluded.

Earlier, Hira got robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in the driveway outside her house in Sindh capital.