Alizeh Shah receives flak for wardrobe choices

Alizeh Shah has landed into hot waters again as her wardrobe choice came under scrutiny once again. Subjected to severe criticism and backlash, this time the Ehd-e-Wafa star triggered the masses as she donned a baggy shirt.

The 20-year-old was recently spotted in Infinix Note 10 Pro Live Unboxing show alongside superstar Feroze Khan. Dressed in a casual avatar, Alizey looked super pretty but her dressing left many eyebrows raised.

Despite wearing a baggy top that ticked all boxes of modest clothing, the neckline left many people disturbed owing to the fact that her cleavage was showing.

The keyboard warrior did not hesitate to criticize Shah for wearing such an outfit. The moral brigade did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say to Alizeh Shah:

Stars receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially female celebrities who face major backlash due to their fashion choices.

Earlier, Anoushay Abbasi was at the receiving end of moral policing where she posted a picture of herself all dressed in a Barbie style mini frock.