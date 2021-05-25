Alizeh Shah gives a befitting reply to a troll

Alizeh Shah rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona, Shah was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star has a massive fan following and with admirers come haters too. This time around the actress faced backlash over posting a quote.

The beautiful quote was a reflection of people and pain which is eventually temporary and fades away.

Netizens bashed her in the comment section and questioned her what pain she has in her life considering she has a lavish lifestyle and a successful career

On her quote, a fan posted a mean reply saying, ” What pain can you suffer at this age as a young actresses, be grateful ”

Alizeh gave a benefitting reply as she said, ” who are you to judge miss? Well nobody is perfect and I don’t live to be, but before you start pointing out fingers Make Sure Your Hands Are Clean”

On the work front, Alizeh Shah and singer Sahir Ali Bagga have teamed up for the special Eid track Badnamiyan which is the perfect treat for the music buffs.