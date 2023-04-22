Ahmed Shah wants Mahira Khan to marry his brother (DP Exclusive)

The popular child star, Ahmed Shah, is known for his effervescent and mischievous tantrums that he throws to steal hearts. The 12-year-old star kid has made several appearances on multiple shows where he sends fits of laughter through the audience with his adorable accent while speaking Urdu.
Loved by millions for his fun personality, Shah was recently interviewed by a Daily Pakistan host and the former has an interesting offer for Pakistan's top-notch actress Mahira Khan.
When the host wished to dance at Ahmed's wedding, the bubbly kid could barely speak in his laughter fits and said that he is "too young to get married right now." The host then asked who would Shah choose for his little brother, Umer, if he had the options between Mahira, Mehwish Hayat, and Sajal Aly to which he instantly replied, "Mahira."
The young kid also said "I love you" but was shy to say who it was intended for. The 5 minutes long video saw Shah and his younger brother putting the host in giggles with their adorable antics.
A popular Pakistani TikToker and social media personality, Shah was born in 2011 in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan. He rose to fame after a video of him speaking "Pichay Toh Dekho [Look at your back]" in his local dialect went viral. Shah often makes appearances on Ramadan transmission shows to entertain the audience with his mischievous personality.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|95.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
