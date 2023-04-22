Ahmed Shah wants Mahira Khan to marry his brother (DP Exclusive)

The popular child star, Ahmed Shah, is known for his effervescent and mischievous tantrums that he throws to steal hearts. The 12-year-old star kid has made several appearances on multiple shows where he sends fits of laughter through the audience with his adorable accent while speaking Urdu.

Loved by millions for his fun personality, Shah was recently interviewed by a Daily Pakistan host and the former has an interesting offer for Pakistan's top-notch actress Mahira Khan.

When the host wished to dance at Ahmed's wedding, the bubbly kid could barely speak in his laughter fits and said that he is "too young to get married right now." The host then asked who would Shah choose for his little brother, Umer, if he had the options between Mahira, Mehwish Hayat, and Sajal Aly to which he instantly replied, "Mahira."

The young kid also said "I love you" but was shy to say who it was intended for. The 5 minutes long video saw Shah and his younger brother putting the host in giggles with their adorable antics.

A popular Pakistani TikToker and social media personality, Shah was born in 2011 in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan. He rose to fame after a video of him speaking "Pichay Toh Dekho [Look at your back]" in his local dialect went viral. Shah often makes appearances on Ramadan transmission shows to entertain the audience with his mischievous personality.