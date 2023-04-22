Lollywood stars shine bright like a diamond on Eidul Fitr

With the Shawwal moon sighting and the end of Ramadan, a number of countries around the globe including Pakistan, Australia, and India are celebrating Eidul Fitr with zeal and zest. The holy occasion filled with joy and fervor is being celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a sheer example of unity. While Muslims are wishing each other a happy Eid, Lollywood celebrities also extended their warm wishes to their fans and followers.

From Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to actor Fahad Mustafa, a plethora of artists have taken to social media to wish their fandoms.

Actor Junaid Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak – may your homes and hearts be filled with the joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan)

On the occasion of Eid, Malala did not forget the oppressed women in Afghanistan and shared, " Eid Mubarak! As Muslims around the world gather for Eid, my heart goes out to women and girls in Afghanistan, as the Taliban have banned women in two provinces from participating in celebrations with their families and friends.

This is yet another reminder to leaders that Afghan women are continually stripped of their rights, now unable even to practice their faith with their communities. As world leaders meet soon to talk about Afghanistan, they must, above all, demand that the Taliban recognise women's rights, allow girls to go to school and ensure religious freedom for everyone in their country."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala Yousafzai (@malala)

The dashing Muneeb Butt rocked in blue and wished his fans "Eid Mubarak"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

The gorgeous Tooba Siddiqui looked dreamy in her Eid attire as she wished her followers "Eid Mubarak" adding "may everyone has a blessed Eid."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tooba Siddiqui (@toobasiddiquiofficial)

The vision in white-looking Saba Qamar shared a scintillating picture of herself twirling in her Eid dress and asked, "Where is my eidiiiii?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

The handsome hunk Danish Taimoor shared, "EID MUBARAK" with his stunning wife Ayeza Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

Actress Armeena Rana Khan took to Twitter and stated, "Eid Mubarak to those celebrating today."

Eid Mubarak to those celebrating today ???????? pic.twitter.com/fosATFV8EN — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) April 21, 2023

The Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa wished "Eid mubarak" to his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

Star Fahad Mirza had a sweet wish for everyone stating, "Eid Mubarak! Now more than ever we need love, unity and forgiveness in this country and the world at large. Here is to hoping that all the oppressed are succoured and all the tyrants realise their ways and repent! For in truth: we are all one Body, one Soul! Ameen!"