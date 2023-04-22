Lollywood stars shine bright like a diamond on Eidul Fitr

With the Shawwal moon sighting and the end of Ramadan, a number of countries around the globe including Pakistan, Australia, and India are celebrating Eidul Fitr with zeal and zest. The holy occasion filled with joy and fervor is being celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a sheer example of unity. While Muslims are wishing each other a happy Eid, Lollywood celebrities also extended their warm wishes to their fans and followers.
From Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to actor Fahad Mustafa, a plethora of artists have taken to social media to wish their fandoms.
Actor Junaid Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak – may your homes and hearts be filled with the joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love."
On the occasion of Eid, Malala did not forget the oppressed women in Afghanistan and shared, " Eid Mubarak! As Muslims around the world gather for Eid, my heart goes out to women and girls in Afghanistan, as the Taliban have banned women in two provinces from participating in celebrations with their families and friends.
This is yet another reminder to leaders that Afghan women are continually stripped of their rights, now unable even to practice their faith with their communities. As world leaders meet soon to talk about Afghanistan, they must, above all, demand that the Taliban recognise women's rights, allow girls to go to school and ensure religious freedom for everyone in their country."
The dashing Muneeb Butt rocked in blue and wished his fans "Eid Mubarak"
The gorgeous Tooba Siddiqui looked dreamy in her Eid attire as she wished her followers "Eid Mubarak" adding "may everyone has a blessed Eid."
The vision in white-looking Saba Qamar shared a scintillating picture of herself twirling in her Eid dress and asked, "Where is my eidiiiii?"
The handsome hunk Danish Taimoor shared, "EID MUBARAK" with his stunning wife Ayeza Khan.
Actress Armeena Rana Khan took to Twitter and stated, "Eid Mubarak to those celebrating today."
Eid Mubarak to those celebrating today ???????? pic.twitter.com/fosATFV8EN— Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) April 21, 2023
The Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa wished "Eid mubarak" to his fans.
Star Fahad Mirza had a sweet wish for everyone stating, "Eid Mubarak! Now more than ever we need love, unity and forgiveness in this country and the world at large. Here is to hoping that all the oppressed are succoured and all the tyrants realise their ways and repent! For in truth: we are all one Body, one Soul! Ameen!"
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|95.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
