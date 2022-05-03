Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022
LAHORE – Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across Pakistan with zeal and fervour and a host of celebrities are also sending best wishes to their fans on this blessed day.
Amid the Eid celebrations, celebrities took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes to followers. Ayeza Khan, Saboor Aly among others also shared their pictures with friends and families to show how they are celebrating the festival.
