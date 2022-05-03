Indian-occupied Kashmir celebrates Eidul-Fitr with Pakistan amid inhumane restrictions
Share
SRINAGAR – Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir marked Eidul-Fitr today along with their Pakistani brethren amid anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks in the disputed territory.
The Kashmir Media Service reports that distressed Kashmiris celebrated Muslim festival with religious enthusiasm with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the Islamic teachings.
Kashmiris also renewed the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the advancement of state terrorism and violence perpetrated by the Indian army against innocent civilians.
No major congregational Eid prayers occurred in major cities including the famous Eid Gah and historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar as Indian forces continued fresh curbs on holding Eid prayers in the mountainous valley.
The festivities came this year in the backdrop of a series of attacks against Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.
Kashmiri Muslims are being targeted from vilification by Hindutva-inspired leaders who espoused an anti-Muslim stance. In recent times, the Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also supported the violence, while Narendra Modi remained silent on the issue that garnered international attention.
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar assures AJK President ... 05:28 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – United States representative Ilhan Omar has met Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mahmood ...
Eid celebrations were subdued for the past three years amid heavy military lockdowns after the Modi-led administration stripped the special status of the Muslim-majority disputed region in 2019.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian-occupied Kashmir celebrates Eidul-Fitr with Pakistan amid ...04:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops along LoC (VIDEO)02:41 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
- High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
- Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with nephew Mir Hakim10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022