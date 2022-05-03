PM Shehbaz wishes Eid greetings to Arab rulers
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed greetings to Saudi, UAE, and Bahraini rulers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.
The premier extended Eid greetings to Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
PM Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today and conveyed Eid greetings to him and the brotherly people of the UAE. The newly elected premier expressed his best wishes for the good health of the Emirati people and the peace and prosperity in the region
Taking it to Twitter, PM conveyed Eid's wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince and thanked him for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during the recently concluded official visit to the Kingdom.
“I wish to thank HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome & gracious hospitality during my visit. Pakistan & Saudi Arabia have entered into a new era of deeper engagement & cooperation. Eid Mubarak to His Majesty King Salman, HRH the Crown Prince & people of KSA,” the tweet reads.
I wish to thank HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome & gracious hospitality during my visit. Pakistan & Saudi Arabia have entered into a new era of deeper engagement & cooperation. Eid Mubarak to His Majesty King Salman, HRH the Crown Prince & people of 🇸🇦— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 3, 2022
Sharif also made a call to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of the Muslim festival. During the conversation, the premier conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Middle Eastern state.
High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz ... 01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A high-level delegation of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold a meeting ...
He also reaffirmed that Islamabad valued its fraternal ties with Manama and expressed his resolve to further increase bilateral ties. The
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Gen Bajwa, wife meet families of Pakistan Army martyrs on Eidul-Fitr08:27 PM | 3 May, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan speaks in latest interview after long march ...07:52 PM | 3 May, 2022
- ‘No other way to silence critics,’ Hasan Ali promises stronger ...07:35 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets in customary Eid ...06:29 PM | 3 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz wishes Eid greetings to Arab rulers05:30 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate Eid with kids in cute ...02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with nephew Mir Hakim10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022