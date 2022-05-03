PM Shehbaz wishes Eid greetings to Arab rulers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed greetings to Saudi, UAE, and Bahraini rulers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The premier extended Eid greetings to Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

PM Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today and conveyed Eid greetings to him and the brotherly people of the UAE. The newly elected premier expressed his best wishes for the good health of the Emirati people and the peace and prosperity in the region

Taking it to Twitter, PM conveyed Eid's wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince and thanked him for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during the recently concluded official visit to the Kingdom.

“I wish to thank HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome & gracious hospitality during my visit. Pakistan & Saudi Arabia have entered into a new era of deeper engagement & cooperation. Eid Mubarak to His Majesty King Salman, HRH the Crown Prince & people of KSA,” the tweet reads.

Sharif also made a call to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of the Muslim festival. During the conversation, the premier conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Middle Eastern state.

