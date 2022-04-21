US congresswoman Ilhan Omar assures AJK President of taking up Kashmir issue with Biden

ISLAMABAD – United States representative Ilhan Omar has met Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary to get first-hand information about the violation of basic human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Ilhan, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, visited Pakistan shortly after the joint alliance government came into power.

During a meeting with AJK President, she said, "I already voiced serious concerns over the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and would take up the issue with the US Congress as well as the Biden administration."

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar(@IlhanMN) accompanied by a delegation called on the President of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary (@BarrSultan )in the President House Muzaffarabad.

The US dignitary also addressed a presser following her meeting with AJK premier. The outspoken member, known for raising her voice for Muslims, mentioned that the US Foreign Affairs Committee had previously held hearings to investigate the reports of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and discussed the anti-Muslim rhetoric by Narendra Modi led administration and its repercussions.

Omar also expressed hope that her visit to Azad Kashmir motivates more conversations. “The condemnations and concerns of those who fight for human rights and the question of Kashmir will be included in future hearings in Washington,” she assured.

She said I was honoured for being a part of the conversation regarding the rights of Kashmir, and looked forward to learning about the situation directly, adding human rights have been a priority for her.

Meanwhile, AJK President Chaudhry appreciated the US congresswoman for being vocal on human rights issues. He mentioned that the visit of Ilhan Omar will be a landmark in ties between Islamabad and Washington.

He also mentioned that discussions with the congresswoman regarding the Kashmir issue and the ways in which the struggle can be promoted will prove useful for the settlement of Kashmir.

Ilhan, a Somali-born Muslim-American immigrant who represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, arrived in the South Asian country early Wednesday with a delegation including Timothy Mynett, Nicholas Lampson and Tahir Javed.

On Wednesday, the US dignitary called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi during her maiden visit to Pakistan. She also met ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan and exchanged views on Islamophobia.