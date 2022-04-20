Pakistan lauds US congresswoman Ilhan Omar for raising voice for Kashmiris under Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD – US congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday called on top Pakistani leadership including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

According to state broadcaster, the PPP leader who recently took charge as State Minister for Foreign Affairs welcomed the American delegation at the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, Khar thanked the Somali-born US politician for raising voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris after the Modi-led government revoked the special status accorded to the Indian-occupied Kashmir in its constitution.

Khar reiterated bilateral relations between the two sides, saying Pakistan is determined to further strengthen bilateral relations with the US and enhance cooperation in various sectors.

The US Congresswoman is scheduled to visit Azad Kashmir during her stay. She arrived in Islamabad earlier today, where she was received by Foreign Office officials.

Omar is also expected to meet Azad Kashmir’s President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in Muzaffarabad tomorrow. She will also visit a refugee camp in the region, however, the details of her activities have not been officially shared.

The Democrat leader speaks out against Islamophobia and is a frequent target of extremist groups. Omar represents the State of Minnesota in Congress, one of the two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018.