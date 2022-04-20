US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on PM Shehbaz during maiden visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday called on Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the PM Office during his four-day visit to the South Asian country.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister office said the Member of the US House of Representatives was warmly welcomed on her first-ever visit to Pakistan and appreciated her courage of convictions and political struggle.

The premier underscored that Islamabad valued its long-standing relationship with Washington and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality.

He also highlighted that constructive engagement between the two sides could help promote peace, security, and development in the region.

Both sides exchanged matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-US bilateral relations as well as regional situations. Sharif also emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation especially in the trade and investment fields.

The statement further added that PM lauded the efforts of the Pakistani diaspora in reinforcing the Pakistan-US ties and added that Islamabad deeply valued their contribution to national development and growth.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the human rights violation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, enabling the region to realize its economic potential and promote social progress.

A stable South Asian region can focus on its growth and development, PM maintained, saying concerted efforts were needed at the global level to deal with the scourge of Islamophobia.

In response, the congresswoman appreciated Prime Minister Sharif and hoped that her visit to Pakistan would help strengthen ties between the two sides.

Earlier in the day, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan e Sadar during the four-day visit to the South Asian country. She also met ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan and exchanged views on Islamophobia and other issues with PTI Chairman.

Ilhan, a Somali-born former refugee, also expressed her admiration for cricketer turned politician and his position on work against Islamophobia across the globe, Mazari said, adding that party chairman Imran Khan also commended her principled position on issues like Islamophobia.