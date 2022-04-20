Jemima reacts to vulgar dance moves during PML-N’s Surrey protests
10:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Jemima reacts to vulgar dance moves during PML-N's Surrey protests
LAHORE – Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on Wednesday shared a clip of PML-N protesters showing absurd dance moves outside her mother’s residence in Surrey.

In the frenetic clip, the supporters of Pakistani ruling party can be seen showing silly dance moves. 

“Let’s play charades- what is this protestor on the right outside my mother’s house miming after threatening to enter my bedroom? Keeping it classy, as always, PML-N,” the British socialite wrote on official handle.

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are facing off in Britain as one group celebrated the ouster of former Pakistani premier Imran Khan and the other stage protest.

Another clip of British police officials on duty can be seen having biryani. PML-N distributed famous Pakistani dish among the protesters who protested outside Khan’s residence.

A group of men also threatened to break into the bedrooms of the former prime minister's family members, saying if PTI's supporters did not stop holding protests outside Sharif’s residence.

Jemima even asked the British cops if such threats were legal. Former spouse of cricketer turned politician stated that there were protests outside her house, that her children were being targeted and that she was facing antisemitic abuse on social media. “Its almost like I’m back in 90’s Lahore,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ousted Pakistani premier Imran was married to British screenwriter from 1995 to 2004 and two also share two boys, Kasim and Sulaiman. The 48-year-old had moved to London after her divorce, where she has been living with her sons ever since.

