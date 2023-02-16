WATCH – Junaid Khan, Zarnish Khan appear on Mirza Malik show

On yet another intresting episode of The Mirza Malik Show hosted by the sports celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, Lollywood actors Junaid Khan and Zarnish Khan graced the chat show with their appearance. The hosts and Sun Yaara co-stars made sure to entertain their fans with their happy-go-lucky personalities on the show.

After exchanging sweet greetings with each other, the hosts asked their guests what they have been up to in their respective lives? To this, the Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai actor suggested, "Alot, I started a production house — Jeem Productions — and also did couple of songs recently."

"Thanks for killing my vibe," laughed Sania when she asked Khan about the name of his production house and the 'deep meaning' behind it that she expected.

"Apart from your successful small screen presence, when are you guys going for a film?" asked the host curiously.

"I recently did Kahay Dil Jidhar which released after the pandemic at the time when Spider-man was also screened, and it [Kahay Dil Jidhar] did really well despite the competition," the Duaa star proudly said.

The Manchahi actress, on the other hand, suggested that her "family reservations" do not put her in the position to give any insight on her future as of now.

"I want to do a period film. That is my ultimate dream," the Is Chand Pe Dagh Nahin star enthusiastically told.

"You should do a project similar to Lara Croft," Junaid chimed in.

The hosts and guests all agreed that Pakistanis are going back to watch local films in cinemas with The Legend of Maula Jatt and Punjab Nahi Jaungi reviving the entertainment industry.

In their coversation, the Indian Tennis player told Zarnish is "quite the style icon, and a social person whose social media presence (on Instagram especially) speaks volumes."

Mirza also asked the Sehra Main Safar star the "one piece of styling that she cant go without."

"I think being laid back is my style. I am a fashion non-conformist, and don't really know much about trends. Even my family calls me a trendsetter because I'd pick a peice from back in the 80s and sort of rock it in my way. I do not really give attention to what people have to say about my sartorial choices," claimed Zarnish.

"Had I not been an actor, I would have been a dancer. Dancing is something I'm passionate about," Zarnish bragged playfully. "I love music," the Laaj diva added.

Speaking to the Main Kaisay Kahun actor, Malik asked, "Why don't you produce a film about an athelete?"

Khan responded, "In my opinion, every sportsman we have in the country deserves to have a biopic of their own."

Moving further with their segments, the hosts asked their guest how ''seriously'' do they take social media.

The Ranj e ashnai actress was quick to respond, saying, "We're living in a time where everything is about digital media. If you want to excel in life or the current world, you have to be involved but, it also messes up your mental health. I don't believe myself to be a part of any rat race. My fans like to know what I do and that's all I show on my social media."

Zarnish added, "living in the moment is what we're miss out on. Personally, everybody is trying to be a part of a race which ia slightly messed up."

"Today's world is all about perfection," Mirza suggested.

The hosts then asked the Marzi star. "What do you think, Junaid? Do you take it seriously?"

"Of course I do, being human you do feel awful sometimes but then I have to filter them out. I understand people's point of view, and my utmost attempt is to avoid reading any mean or hurtful comments."

The subject then changed to the stars asking each other about "any funny comment or DMs."

Zarnish added, "People often comment under my posts asking 'who stays this happy? which is quite funny. I strongly believe in spreading positivity."

"Why would anyone want to share their vulnerable moments?" Junaid asked rhetorically.

"Can I add one thing?" asked the De Ijazat star. "Social media is a place where you're approcaching a wide audience so you can't mould yourself according to everyone. There are some traditions and rites you're obliged to follow, and if you go against them in public, you're actually giving people the room to criticise you. What you can do is to let it be."

"You can't change the way people think," the star concluded.

In another segment of the show, the Bin Roye actor gave hilarious expressions when he was asked to show how does it feel watching a cricket match between Pak vs Ind and other teams playing.

The stars also talked about their favorite peices of music where the Aye Zindagi starlet revealed her choice for the "backgroud song of her life" as Apna Har Din from the film Golmaal 3.

Junaid was also asked to dedicate a song to his first love which he did so and suggested Woh Kaun Thi as the one.

The host asked Zarnish "Which is that one classic song you would want to be picturized on you?" To this, the Ustani Jee star replied, "I think it was Rekha or Madhuri's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa."

In another segment, Zarnish revealed The Devil Wears Prada and The Notebook as her all-time favourite films.

For the Silsilay actor, "working out, having good food, and music" are his three best stress releasers.

The entertaining show ended with the Mirza suggesting that they had a blast.

On the work front, Zarnish Khan was recently seen in Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar, and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.

On the other hand, Junaid Khan was seen in Hum Tum, Chand Si Dulhan, Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlat, Agar, and Adan.