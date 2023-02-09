Zarnish Khan and Junaid Khan all set to appear on 'The Mirza Malik Show'

The stunning Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan and the popular Junaid Khan will be featured guests on The Mirza Malik Show, hosted by the famous couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

The Mirza Malik Show, a weekly blend of entertainment and excitement, features the latest in celebrity interviews and covers a wide range of topics, including film, music, fashion, and sports. With lively discussions, unexpected guests, and plenty of fun, the talk show brings a dose of laughter each week.

This week, the Ishq Zehnaseeb star and the Hum Tum actor will be the guest and the fun teaser showcases a fun banter between the co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

On the work front, Zarnish has been considered a promising talented actor who with her marvellous acting skills in dramas including Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hogi, Aitebaar, Aik Mohabbat Kaafi Hai, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.