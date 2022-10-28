Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
Web Desk
04:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
Source: Zarnish Khan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's gorgeous actress Zarnish Khan has given her fan following a glimpse of her amazing dance moves and, needless to say, the actress channels Bollywood vibes to perfection in her recent viral video.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star posted a video where she incorporates filmy vibes as she sways to the lyrics of the groovy number.

All dressed up in black attire, the 29-year-old looks drop-dead gorgeous as danced away and channeled her bold inner vibe aka taking the challenge #YeHaiMeriVibe to a new level altogether.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Reacting to the popular actress' dance video, some fans were left swooning over her dance video while others were left quite unimpressed.

On the work front, Zarnish has been considered a promising talented actor who with her marvelous acting skills in dramas including Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hogi, Aitebaar, Aik Mohabbat Kaafi Hai, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.

Zarnish Khan steals hearts with new photoshoot 04:15 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting ...

More From This Category
'The Crown' - Humayun Saeed's first look as Dr ...
06:25 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video
04:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Haleem Adil Sheikh "disappointed" as Dua Bhutto ...
03:47 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Asim Azhar shows support to Green Shirts ...
04:07 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
PML-N celebrates Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 49th ...
02:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Mira Sethi meets Aliza Sultan's family following ...
03:19 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
04:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr