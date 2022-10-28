Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves

Pakistan's gorgeous actress Zarnish Khan has given her fan following a glimpse of her amazing dance moves and, needless to say, the actress channels Bollywood vibes to perfection in her recent viral video.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star posted a video where she incorporates filmy vibes as she sways to the lyrics of the groovy number.

All dressed up in black attire, the 29-year-old looks drop-dead gorgeous as danced away and channeled her bold inner vibe aka taking the challenge #YeHaiMeriVibe to a new level altogether.

Reacting to the popular actress' dance video, some fans were left swooning over her dance video while others were left quite unimpressed.

On the work front, Zarnish has been considered a promising talented actor who with her marvelous acting skills in dramas including Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hogi, Aitebaar, Aik Mohabbat Kaafi Hai, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.