05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
MPA Khurram Laghari leaves PTI hours before long march
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker from Punjab Khurram Sohail Khan Laghari parted ways with the party just before the start of the long march against the government.

The Punjab Assembly lawmaker confirmed his decision to leave the PTI while talking to private news channel. He claimed that five more MPAs had also decided to leave the party.  

Laghari said that they are likely to resign from the assembly in the next three to four days as he expressed concern over the cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

Laghari won the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate and he later joined the Imran Khan-led party.

He served as the special assistant to former chief minister Usman Buzdar but he was removed from the post in 2020.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry rejected Laghair’s claim that more MPAs will leave the party, adding that more resignations will come from the PML-N and not PTI.

He said that earlier reports emerged that Sheikh Rasheed will not join the long march, but now he is taking part in it.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan launched the long march against the government today (Friday) from Lahore and he is expected to reach Islamabad on November 4.

