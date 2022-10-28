PM Shehbaz thanks US for additional $30 million aid for flood victims in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday thanked the US government for announcing an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance for flood victims in the South Asian country.
Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “Grateful to U.S. govt for the announcement of an additional $ 30 million in humanitarian assistance for flood victims”.
He said that the flood-hit country is facing the challenges of food, health and shelter as the winter season has started.
“With the start of winter, challenges of food, health & shelter still persist. World should promptly contribute to UN aid appeal to mitigate the impact of tragedy,” PM Shehbaz said in the tweet.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Islamabad on Friday.
The Ambassador vowed to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.
A day earlier, the ambassador announced an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations in Pakistan.
With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters.
The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches.
“This new funding brings the United States total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year,” the US embassy said in a statement.
