Imran Khan kicks off PTI's long march to Islamabad for early elections
LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to kickstart its long march from the provincial capital today as its chairman Imran Khan has left his home in Lahore's Zaman Park for Liberty Roundabout, from where they will start marching on Islamabad.

The former prime minister has asked the people to join his “Haqeeqi Azadi March”. The 70-year-old has been pushing for "free and fair election" he was ousted from office in April by a no-confidence vote, but he continues to retain mass public support in the South Asian country.

Earlier in a video message, Khan said: “The purpose of the long march is not any political gains or to topple the government but to make sure that our future is not decided by foreign players.”

He added the long march would also look to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country.

PTI will kickstart its long march towards Islamabad from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk. Khan will reach Islamabad on November 4 after commuting through Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sialkot, Sambaryal, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Rawalpindi.

Talking to a private TV channel on Thursday, Imran Khan said that Khan said that his party would not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone during the protest, adding that the march will remain peaceful.

