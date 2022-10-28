Imran Khan criticises military establishment for holding ‘political' press conference 
Web Desk
09:34 AM | 28 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Thursday criticised the military establishment for holding a press conference while repeatedly claiming to be apolitical.

Talking to a private TV channel, the former prime minister said, “They held a press conference after claiming that they have distanced themselves from politics. The press conference was not on security issues. It was a political presser.” 

The PTI chairman said that the county will suffer if he responds to the press conference. He said he did not say anything that would harm the army.

Earlier, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum took a jibe at Imran Khan saying that “if the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you [Khan] meet him in hiding?”

Regarding constant criticism of him calling them “neutrals”, Khan said that personalities make mistakes but “I want to save the institutions.”

“They accuse me of holding talks behind closed doors then they should also share details of those talks,” Khan said, adding that he heard about the army chief’s extension. “If they can offer an extension, we [PTI] could have also offered him an extension.”

Responding to questions about his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” slated to kick off on Friday (tomorrow), Khan said that his party would not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone during the protest, adding that the march will remain peaceful.

Talking about Faisal Vawda, Khan said: “I have seen people closely. Those who were once close to me are now part of the other side because of the difficult times.”

Expressing his regret, the PTI leader said that he knew at whose request Vawda held a presser.

