Indefinite extension was offered to Army Chief in March this year, reveals DG ISI in rare presser

ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, who accompanied the Army spokesperson in a rare appearance, has made shocking revelations about the cipher issue and the meeting of the former PM with the incumbent Army chief.

It was for the first time, the country’s spymaster comes on television and commented on the conspiracy theories and responds to allegations against the armed forces.

Addressing the presser, he revealed that indefinite extension was offered to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in March this year. DG ISI mentioned that he was an eyewitness to the offer made to the top general, revealing that the latter rejected it on the spot.

Meanwhile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said that the COAS also discussed the cipher issue with the PTI chief on March 11 when the former premier termed it to be not a big thing.

He then expressed shock, saying it was surprising for us as a piece of paper was waved on March 27 an attempt was made to build a new-fangled narrative.

Meanwhile, the spymaster said he came for a live presser in light of the sensitivity of matters, mentioning that he may be in a better position to respond some of the questions

At the outset, he said I can understand your surprise. that many of you are shocked to see me . Recalling his policy not to remain in limelight, he said my policy on public appearances has been clear for the past year to which ISI strictly adheres.

General Nadeem however called today's presser 'different', saying he came for his institution, whose officers and troops are sacrificing their lives for the country.

He mentioned to break silence amid criticism on the basis of lies. Responding to a question, he said calling someone with names like Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, animal, traitor, or neutral was not because my agency or the army chief were disloyal, it happened as we refrained to do something unconstitutional.

He recalled the establishment's recent policy not to meddle in political affairs, adding that the institution came to the conclusion to restrict ourselves to our constitutional role and get out of politics"

DG ISI admitted having unusual pressure in various ways however said the institution and army chief decided to stand their ground.

Answering a sharp question about the rise of seditious charges, he said Constitution offers freedom of expression, adding that it also opposes the right for character assassination and especially against institutions, saying they approached authorities for action.

Raises questions on Kenyan police claims about Sharif's killing

In another query about Arshad Sharif, he revealed that there was no danger to the life of Arshad Sharif in the country and mentioned that he was in contact with the establishment.

Inter-Services Intelligence DG said he was not fully satisfied with the Kenyan police claims that Arshad was shot in mistaken identity.

