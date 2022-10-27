Arshad Sharif laid to rest amid tears and tributes

ISLAMABAD – The funeral prayers of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif were offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in the federal capital today on Thursday and he was laid to rest at H-11 graveyard.

A huge number of people attended the funeral ritual in the capital while funeral prayers in absentia were also held in Punjab capital and other cities.

As a huge number of people rushed to Faisal Mosque, the capital administration has beefed up security in Islamabad. A heavy contingent of Frontier Corps and Islamabad cops has been deployed around the mosque.

After Zia, Arshad Sharif namaz-e-janaza was the biggest. Cars parked at a stretch of 3 to 4 km. Massive gathering for the funeral prayers of Arshad. May Allah grant you Jannah and may the conspirators burn in hell. Aameen! pic.twitter.com/kF0bztLb1r — Haroon Siddiqi (@tweakntweet) October 27, 2022

On Wednesday, Arshad’s mother in a video message announced the details of her son’s funeral prayers. She urged people from all walks of life to attend Arshad’s last rites.

The postmortem of Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan cops in what they called a ‘mistaken identity’, was done at the PIMS Hospital Islamabad on Wednesday and the samples were sent to laboratories for testing, and the final medical report is due today.

Pakistan has also formed an inquiry committee that will travel to the East African country to investigate the circumstances behind Arshad’s killing.

The two-member committee includes federal investigating agency as well as a member from a civilian intelligence agency, it will submit its finding to the Interior Ministry.

Govt includes IB, ISI officers in high-level ... 10:44 AM | 26 Oct, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to investigate the mysterious ...

The investigative committee was formed after calls were made by the United Nations, US, and other organizations for a thorough probe.