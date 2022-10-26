Govt includes IB, ISI officers in high-level committee to probe Arshad Sharif's killing
Federal Investigators-led team to visit African country for thorough probe into journalist’s murder
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to investigate the mysterious killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead by Kenyan police on Sunday.
A notification from the Interior Ministry reveals Director FIA, Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau, and a Lieutenant Colonel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) have been included in the high-level committee.
The members of the committee will travel to Nairobi to assist the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya in the probe and will submit a report to the interior ministry.
#BREAKING: Govt #Pakistan constituted 3 member team included #FIA, #IB and #ISI representatives who will travel to #Kenya and ascertain facts related to murder of senior journalist #ArshadSharif from @PoliceKE. pic.twitter.com/ByPRvl1AlV— Khawaja Shahid Bashir (@KhawajaShahidB1) October 26, 2022
The development comes a day after the General Headquarters (GHQ), a command center of armed forces, approached the government for the formation of a commission to probe Arshad’s murder.
Armed forces also urged Sharif-led government to take action as per law against those who are leveling baseless allegations against institutions.
Journalists and activists raised questions about Arshad Sharif's killing in the Kenyan capital
Earlier in the day, a private airline’s jet carrying slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s body landed at Islamabad International airport, where members of his family, government officials, and journalists received his body.
The funeral prayers of the slain journalist will be offered at the Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabad tomorrow and he will be laid to rest at the H-11 cemetery.
Arshad Sharif had left his homeland in August this year after he was charged with sedition cases.
