Maryam Nawaz issues apology, deletes 'vengeful' tweet on slain journalist Arshad Sharif
ISLAMABAD – Vice President of ruling PML-N Maryam Nawaz has issued an apology as her insensitive tweet regarding late Pakistani journalist sparked outrage.
As activists, journalist fraternity, and social media users slammed the daughter of former PM, the latter issued an apology and removed her tweet.
My tweet was not aimed at mocking someone but about learning our lessons from the past. I am undoing the tweet and apologise for the hurt it may have caused to the aggrieved which never was my intention. May no one ever have to go through this pain, Maryam wrote as she prayed for the bereaved family.
My tweet was NOT aimed at mocking someone but about learning our lessons from the past. I am undoing the tweet & apologise for the hurt it may have caused to the aggrieved which never was my intention. May no one ever have to go through this pain. Prayers for the bereaved family.— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 25, 2022
Earlier, she shared a tweet in which she slammed late journalist as he mocked the circumstances of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's mother's death. “This is a lesson for mankind that we must all imbibe,” her now deleted post reads.
Slain journalist Arshad Sharif was known for being a supporter of Imran Khan-led PTI, he was shot dead in Kenya on October 23 and his mysterious death sent shock waves across the country which prompted government to start a high-level probe.
