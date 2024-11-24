Ceasefire reached between warring tribes in Kurram after deadly clashes

To ease tensions in Kurram, a ceasefire was agreed between the warring tribes on Sunday.

The provincial government also decided to form a high-powered commission to address land disputes in the region, as fresh clashes led to the deaths of 18 more people yesterday.

The violence escalated following Thursday’s deadly attack, where a convoy of around 200 vehicles came under heavy gunfire in Bagan town, resulting in at least 64 deaths.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the KP Chief Minister’s adviser on information, announced today that the tribes had agreed to a seven-day ceasefire. Both tribes have also pledged to return the bodies of the deceased and prisoners.

A government delegation met with the leaders of the Shia tribe yesterday and the Sunni tribe leaders today before returning to Peshawar. Barrister Saif described the discussions as showing “positive developments in engagements with stakeholders” when speaking to foreign media.