Death toll in Kurram attack on passenger vehicles reaches 38

KURRAM – At least 38 people including six women were killed on Thursday after unknown assailants targeted passenger vehicles in Ochat area of Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said the vehicles were travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar when they came under the attack, adding that several other passengers were injured in the attack.

Rescue official have shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

It has been several months since the district witnessed massive clashes between various tribes and parties. The violence has claimed dozens of lives in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari have strongly condemned the incident of firing took place in Kurram district targeting the passengers vehicles.

The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.

President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and emphasised the best possible medical treatment to them.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives.

He also held telephonic discussion with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur where both sides agreed on joint operations to weed out terrorism.

More to follow…

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

