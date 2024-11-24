Iqra University faces criticism over bold fashion show

Iqra University, a renowned institution in Pakistan, is under fire for hosting a bold fashion event, Iqra University Fashion Odyssey 2024.

Organised by AIFD and the university itself, the grand showcase featured young designers presenting their collections, with top models and prominent fashion icons walking the ramp.

A circulating video from the event highlights models in bold western attire, sparking backlash on social media. Critics argue that the university’s name, rooted in Islamic significance, clashes with the provocative outfits displayed.

One user commented, “Iqra, the first word revealed by Allah, is now associated with vulgarity.” Many accused the university of promoting immorality under the guise of creativity, lamenting the youth’s obsession with Western culture and fashion.

Others criticised the event for imitating Western trends without originality or cultural sensitivity.