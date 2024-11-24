PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi, Gandapur reaches Hazro Interchange amid protests

In a significant development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s convoy from Peshawar, led by Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has reached Hazro Interchange en route to Islamabad for a protest.

In anticipation of PTI’s protest, the government has sealed major routes to Islamabad. Key roads leading to the capital have been blocked with containers, including Srinagar Highway at Zero Point and Expressway near Khanna Pul.

At Khanna Pul, a container caught fire, the cause of which remains unknown.

Access to the airport and Faizabad to Islamabad routes has also been cut off, leaving commuters stranded.

Crackdown on PTI Workers, 60 Arrested in Faizabad

Rawalpindi police clashed with PTI workers at IJ Principal Road, arresting around 60 participants after baton charges. Officials claim 100-150 PTI workers were dispersed at the site. Meanwhile, PTI leaders allege that 490 workers and leaders have been arrested across Punjab, with 100 reported missing.

Strict Security in Twin Cities

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have deployed 6,000 police personnel at various entry points to prevent protestors from entering the capital. Authorities are monitoring 70 locations via CCTV and have restricted all public gatherings, rallies, and protests.

The government has suspended metro bus services and mobile phone and internet services in key areas, citing security concerns.

Punjab-KP Border Completely Sealed

To stop convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Attock-Khurd border has been fully sealed, with checkpoints set up. Security forces have been equipped with tear gas shells, helmets, and batons. Similarly, access to roads in Jhelum, Faisalabad, and other regions has been blocked, paralyzing travel between provinces.

PTI’s Protest Strategy Finalized

PTI has outlined its protest plan, instructing leaders and workers to converge separately at designated points without negotiating with the government. The protest will continue until their demands, including Imran Khan’s release, are met, stated CM Gandapur.

Federal Ministers React

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif criticized PTI’s tactics, accusing them of seeking “politics of bloodshed” and warning of strict governmental action. Information Minister Atta Tarar echoed the sentiment, asserting that anyone joining the protest in Islamabad would face arrest.

PTI Leadership Holds Firm

PTI Chairman’s legal team emphasized that only Imran Khan can withdraw the protest call. The party remains resolute, despite government warnings and legal orders to halt the demonstration.

This escalating standoff has brought the twin cities to a standstill, with both sides bracing for a potential showdown.