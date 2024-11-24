Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi, Gandapur reaches Hazro Interchange amid protests

Pti Convoy Led By Bushra Bibi Gandapur Reaches Hazro Interchange Amid Protests

In a significant development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s convoy from Peshawar, led by Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has reached Hazro Interchange en route to Islamabad for a protest.

In anticipation of PTI’s protest, the government has sealed major routes to Islamabad. Key roads leading to the capital have been blocked with containers, including Srinagar Highway at Zero Point and Expressway near Khanna Pul.

At Khanna Pul, a container caught fire, the cause of which remains unknown.

Access to the airport and Faizabad to Islamabad routes has also been cut off, leaving commuters stranded.

Crackdown on PTI Workers, 60 Arrested in Faizabad

Rawalpindi police clashed with PTI workers at IJ Principal Road, arresting around 60 participants after baton charges. Officials claim 100-150 PTI workers were dispersed at the site. Meanwhile, PTI leaders allege that 490 workers and leaders have been arrested across Punjab, with 100 reported missing.

Strict Security in Twin Cities

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have deployed 6,000 police personnel at various entry points to prevent protestors from entering the capital. Authorities are monitoring 70 locations via CCTV and have restricted all public gatherings, rallies, and protests.

The government has suspended metro bus services and mobile phone and internet services in key areas, citing security concerns.

Punjab-KP Border Completely Sealed

To stop convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Attock-Khurd border has been fully sealed, with checkpoints set up. Security forces have been equipped with tear gas shells, helmets, and batons. Similarly, access to roads in Jhelum, Faisalabad, and other regions has been blocked, paralyzing travel between provinces.

PTI’s Protest Strategy Finalized

PTI has outlined its protest plan, instructing leaders and workers to converge separately at designated points without negotiating with the government. The protest will continue until their demands, including Imran Khan’s release, are met, stated CM Gandapur.

Federal Ministers React

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif criticized PTI’s tactics, accusing them of seeking “politics of bloodshed” and warning of strict governmental action. Information Minister Atta Tarar echoed the sentiment, asserting that anyone joining the protest in Islamabad would face arrest.

PTI Leadership Holds Firm

PTI Chairman’s legal team emphasized that only Imran Khan can withdraw the protest call. The party remains resolute, despite government warnings and legal orders to halt the demonstration.

This escalating standoff has brought the twin cities to a standstill, with both sides bracing for a potential showdown.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 23 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 278.80
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search