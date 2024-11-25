Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham remains stable on November 25 2024 Monday in open market.

1 USD is 277.2 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 288.60 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.75 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.30 for buying and 278.80 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.10.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
