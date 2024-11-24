All educational institutions in Balochistan to remain shut tomorrow

QUETTA – A province-wide wheel-jam strike has been announced in Balochistan for tomorrow to protest the non-recovery of a 10-year-old student.

The strike call was given by the victim’s family, supported by various political parties, including BNP, NP, ANP, JUI, HDP, PKMAP, PKNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and others.

Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Durrani stated that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed in light of the strike.

She further announced the cancellation of tomorrow’s scheduled annual examination papers.

The situation highlights growing concerns over the child’s recovery and public outrage across the region.