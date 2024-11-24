All educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Sunday decided to close all educational institutions in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) amid PTI protest.

According to the spokesperson for Islamabad’s district administration, all educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed tomorrow.

A notification regarding this decision will be issued by the district administration.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad explained that the decision to close educational institutions was made in light of the current political situation.

The spokesperson clarified that the notification applies exclusively to all educational institutions within the federal capital.