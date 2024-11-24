Belarus delegation arrives in Islamabad ahead of President’s visit

ISLAMABAD – A high-level ministerial delegation, led by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Reznikov, has arrived in Islamabad ahead of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit. During the visit, significant agreements are expected to be made between the two countries.

The delegation arrived on Sunday evening and includes 8 ministers and 43 businessmen from Belarus. President Lukashenko is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

The delegation was warmly welcomed at Islamabad airport by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Europe Ambassador Shafaq Ali Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan.

The visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various sectors. Key meetings and agreements are expected during the delegation’s stay, and the Belarusian president is also set to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief.