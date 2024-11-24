Virat Kohli joins elite list, completes 100 centuries in professional cricket

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has completed a remarkable milestone of 100 centuries in professional cricket.

He achieved this feat by scoring a century in the Perth Test. Kohli is now the only active cricketer and the 37th player overall to have reached this landmark.

In the third innings of the Perth Test against Australia, Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs from 143 balls. This was his 100th century in professional cricket, of which 81 centuries were scored in international cricket.

Kohli’s record includes 37 first-class centuries, 54 List A centuries, and 9 T20 centuries.

Kohli is the 37th player in the world to score 100 centuries in professional cricket. He is currently the only active cricketer with this achievement. The last player to reach 100 centuries was Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in 2020.

England’s Jack Hobbs leads the list with 199 centuries. Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas is the only Pakistani cricketer to achieve this feat, having scored 127 centuries in professional cricket.

Before Kohli, the only Indian to make it to this list was Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 142 professional centuries.

It is worth noting that the first Test match between Australia and India is being played in Perth, with Australia needing 522 runs to win. Today marks the third day of the match.