Shah Khan Ski Cup, Snowboarding Championship kick off in northern Pakistan

GILGTI – The 17th Shah Khan Ski Cup and 6th Snowboarding Championship kicked off in Pakistan’s northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

The competitions are organised by Pakistan Ski Federation with the support of Pakistan Air Force in Naltar city of the region.

More than 90 athletes of 10 teams from four provinces AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan are participating in these competitions.