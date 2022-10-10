Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan named ICC player of the month

DUBAI – Pakistan flamboyant batter Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the ICC Men’s Player respectively of the Month for September, the Inter­national Cricket Council announced on Monday.

The top cricket body said the 30-year-old beat competition from Indian spinner Axar Patel and emerging Australian player Cameron Green, who both had a month to remember.

ICC said Rizwan was in stunning form last month, churning out some top performances in shortest format of the game. The top T20I player continued his domination and put his name on the shortlist for the Player of the Month.

Expressing gratitude over the feat, Rizwan said “I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award…I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia”.

He also dedicated award to the Pakistani people who are affected by the floods and other disaster, expressing hope that this will bring smiles on their faces.

Pakistani opener scored seven half tons in ten games last month, he finished Asia Cup with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but Men in Green failed to lift the trophy.

Rizwan registered four scores of 60+ to help the home side in seven-match series against England. Despite playing one less game, the star plater still finished the series as the highest run-getter with 316 runs at an average of 63.20 while going at 138.60.