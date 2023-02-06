Search

Lifestyle

Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi turns 31

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi turns 31
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's dancer and actress Nora Fatehi as she turns 31 today.

With 44 million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms, Fatehi has left behind many A-list stars including Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Surprisingly, the Dilbar dancer's follower count exceeds Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's 35.2 million followers as well making her the 20th most-followed Indian celebrity.   

Although Fatehi had been involved in a money laundering case recently, her fame and fan-following do not seem to lessen anytime. With her sensuous dance and impeccable acting skills, Fatehi is on the way to become a household name.

The birthday girl also posted an Instagram post flaunting her ''Birthday Behaviour.''

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

According to media outlets, a report in October 2022 suggested that the Canadian-born Moroccan is the most in demand to perform at weddings, besides actor Ranveer Singh. The article quoted a wedding organizer who claimed that the Stree actress is the most sought-after when it comes to grand weddings.

Apart from Fatehi and Singh, two Indian Punjabi singers – Diljit Dosanjh and A P Dhillon – also made it to the list, however, reports claimed that despite being offered any prices, these two artists are unwilling to give a slot.

On the work front, Fatehi's career includes many films and dance numbers including Hindi with Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans. Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, O Saki Saki in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manike in Thank God, and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero.

Nora Fatehi gets candid about her struggle in Bollywood

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi gets candid about her struggle in Bollywood

05:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Saba Qamar's new dance video goes viral

02:19 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Zunaira Inam speaks out against Bollywood's portrayal of Pakistani women

10:21 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

07:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal lashes out at viral dance girl Ayesha

11:02 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in black desi outfit

10:41 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest helicopter factory to boost ...

11:22 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.

On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-ends-losing-streak-gains-5-58-against-dollar-in-interbank-market

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: