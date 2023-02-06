Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi turns 31

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's dancer and actress Nora Fatehi as she turns 31 today.
With 44 million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms, Fatehi has left behind many A-list stars including Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.
Surprisingly, the Dilbar dancer's follower count exceeds Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's 35.2 million followers as well making her the 20th most-followed Indian celebrity.
Although Fatehi had been involved in a money laundering case recently, her fame and fan-following do not seem to lessen anytime. With her sensuous dance and impeccable acting skills, Fatehi is on the way to become a household name.
The birthday girl also posted an Instagram post flaunting her ''Birthday Behaviour.''
View this post on Instagram
According to media outlets, a report in October 2022 suggested that the Canadian-born Moroccan is the most in demand to perform at weddings, besides actor Ranveer Singh. The article quoted a wedding organizer who claimed that the Stree actress is the most sought-after when it comes to grand weddings.
Apart from Fatehi and Singh, two Indian Punjabi singers – Diljit Dosanjh and A P Dhillon – also made it to the list, however, reports claimed that despite being offered any prices, these two artists are unwilling to give a slot.
On the work front, Fatehi's career includes many films and dance numbers including Hindi with Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans. Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, O Saki Saki in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manike in Thank God, and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.
On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-ends-losing-streak-gains-5-58-against-dollar-in-interbank-market
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.