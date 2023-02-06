Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi turns 31

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's dancer and actress Nora Fatehi as she turns 31 today.

With 44 million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms, Fatehi has left behind many A-list stars including Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Surprisingly, the Dilbar dancer's follower count exceeds Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's 35.2 million followers as well making her the 20th most-followed Indian celebrity.

Although Fatehi had been involved in a money laundering case recently, her fame and fan-following do not seem to lessen anytime. With her sensuous dance and impeccable acting skills, Fatehi is on the way to become a household name.

The birthday girl also posted an Instagram post flaunting her ''Birthday Behaviour.''

According to media outlets, a report in October 2022 suggested that the Canadian-born Moroccan is the most in demand to perform at weddings, besides actor Ranveer Singh. The article quoted a wedding organizer who claimed that the Stree actress is the most sought-after when it comes to grand weddings.

Apart from Fatehi and Singh, two Indian Punjabi singers – Diljit Dosanjh and A P Dhillon – also made it to the list, however, reports claimed that despite being offered any prices, these two artists are unwilling to give a slot.

On the work front, Fatehi's career includes many films and dance numbers including Hindi with Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans. Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, O Saki Saki in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manike in Thank God, and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero.