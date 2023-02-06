Search

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's residence in Gujrat raided again

10:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's residence in Gujrat raided again
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Police on Thursday raided the residence of former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Gujrat for the second time within a week.

Elahi has claimed it in a statement, adding that the police party has surrounded the residence and are attempting to enter the premises. 

Last time, a large contingent of cops raided Elahi's residence, Kunjari House, and held the security personnel deployed there. The move was decried by the former chief minister and PTI leaders, including Imran Khan. 

Later, police, in a statement, said they had raided the house to arrest Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and his son in a violence case. 

Meanwhile, reports claimed police had arrested Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti from Mitairi by the Hyderabad police in multiple cases registered against him.

Parvez Elahi has condemned the arrest of Bhatti.

Ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi decries 'harassment of workers’ as police raid his Gujrat residence

