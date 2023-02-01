Ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi decries 'harassment of workers’ as police raid his Gujrat residence

GUJRAT – Punjab police on early Wednesday raided the house of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi in Gujrat.

Reports in local media said law enforcers raided the residence of the PML-Q leader in his hometown. A large contingent of cops raided Elahi's residence, Kunjari House, and held the security personnel deployed there.

A clip doing rounds on the internet shows a police party using a ladder to barge into the fortified residence of Elahi, who is facing several cases under a new caretaker setup in the country’s most populous region.

دہشت گرد مسجدوں میں دھماکے کررہے ہیں اور حکومت سیاسی انتقام میں مصروف

گجرات پولیس کا چودھری پرویزالہٰی کی رہائش گاہ پر چھاپہ، پرویز الہٰی سمیت فیملی کا کوئی فرد رہائش گاہ پر موجود نہیں، ترجمان

سابق وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چودھری پرویز الہٰی اس وقت لاہور میں موجود ہیں، ذرائع pic.twitter.com/wDiaI1DTvf — Zayan Hasan (@ZayanHasan1) February 1, 2023

Following the raid, the Q-League leader said that his employees were searched and harassed by the police and he announced to take legal action against the raid on his house.

The latest action comes days after several aides of the former CM are being investigated. Lately, Punjab’s anti-corruption watchdog booked Elahi’s former principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti for alleged corruption.

Furthermore, Elahi’s driver and a gunman were also booked for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in the capital.