Ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi decries 'harassment of workers’ as police raid his Gujrat residence

GUJRAT – Punjab police on early Wednesday raided the house of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi in Gujrat.
Reports in local media said law enforcers raided the residence of the PML-Q leader in his hometown. A large contingent of cops raided Elahi's residence, Kunjari House, and held the security personnel deployed there.
A clip doing rounds on the internet shows a police party using a ladder to barge into the fortified residence of Elahi, who is facing several cases under a new caretaker setup in the country’s most populous region.
دہشت گرد مسجدوں میں دھماکے کررہے ہیں اور حکومت سیاسی انتقام میں مصروف— Zayan Hasan (@ZayanHasan1) February 1, 2023
گجرات پولیس کا چودھری پرویزالہٰی کی رہائش گاہ پر چھاپہ، پرویز الہٰی سمیت فیملی کا کوئی فرد رہائش گاہ پر موجود نہیں، ترجمان
سابق وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چودھری پرویز الہٰی اس وقت لاہور میں موجود ہیں، ذرائع pic.twitter.com/wDiaI1DTvf
Following the raid, the Q-League leader said that his employees were searched and harassed by the police and he announced to take legal action against the raid on his house.
The latest action comes days after several aides of the former CM are being investigated. Lately, Punjab’s anti-corruption watchdog booked Elahi’s former principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti for alleged corruption.
Furthermore, Elahi’s driver and a gunman were also booked for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in the capital.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267.53
|268.18
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
