TTP attacks Mianwali police station, a day after hitting Peshawar mosque

10:04 AM | 1 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A day after killing around 100 people in a ghastly Peshawar attack, the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan attacked a police station in Mianwali, a city in Punjab neighboring KP.

Punjab police claimed to foil a major terror attack at a police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali, where a group of around two dozen heavily armed militants attempted to storm Makerwal police using sophisticated weapons.

Reports in local media quoting police officials said TTP attackers managed to escape after a heavy exchange of gunfire, in which a few terrorists also suffered injuries.

Punjab police, in a social media post, claimed repulsing the attack. Punjab's new IGP told a local publication that police parties including Counter Terrorism Department and Elite Force reached Mianwali for a ‘grand operation’

Luckily, no police personnel suffered injuries during the latest attack, the Punjab IGP confirmed.

Meanwhile, law enforcers launched a grand operation in Mianwali and adjoining areas to trace the terrorists’ hideouts.

The recent attack on police officials comes on the heels of the deadly Peshawar bombing that killed at least 100 people while scores were wounded.

Pakistan in shock as death toll from Peshawar mosque bombing rises to 100

Amid the sharp uptick in attacks, the country’s top military brass vowed to bring culprits to exemplary justice. New Army Chief Gen Asim Munir directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

TTP thanks Pakistani delegation for Afghanistan visit but ‘is not tired of Jihad’

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 267.53 268.18
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

