TTP attacks Mianwali police station, a day after hitting Peshawar mosque

LAHORE – A day after killing around 100 people in a ghastly Peshawar attack, the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan attacked a police station in Mianwali, a city in Punjab neighboring KP.
Punjab police claimed to foil a major terror attack at a police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali, where a group of around two dozen heavily armed militants attempted to storm Makerwal police using sophisticated weapons.
Reports in local media quoting police officials said TTP attackers managed to escape after a heavy exchange of gunfire, in which a few terrorists also suffered injuries.
Punjab police, in a social media post, claimed repulsing the attack. Punjab's new IGP told a local publication that police parties including Counter Terrorism Department and Elite Force reached Mianwali for a ‘grand operation’
Luckily, no police personnel suffered injuries during the latest attack, the Punjab IGP confirmed.
پنجاب پولیس نے میانوالی میں تھانہ مکڑ وال پر دہشت گردوں کا حملہ ناکام بنادیا— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 31, 2023
حملہ آور دہشت گرد پولیس جوانوں کی جوابی فائرنگ سے پسپا ہوکر بھاگنے پر مجبور ہوگئے۔
ڈی پی او میانوالی محمد نوید مزید نفری کے ہمراہ موقع پر موجود، جوانوں کے حوصلے بلند ۔ pic.twitter.com/RosJQSBJEh
Meanwhile, law enforcers launched a grand operation in Mianwali and adjoining areas to trace the terrorists’ hideouts.
The recent attack on police officials comes on the heels of the deadly Peshawar bombing that killed at least 100 people while scores were wounded.
Amid the sharp uptick in attacks, the country’s top military brass vowed to bring culprits to exemplary justice. New Army Chief Gen Asim Munir directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267.53
|268.18
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.