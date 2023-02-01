TTP attacks Mianwali police station, a day after hitting Peshawar mosque

LAHORE – A day after killing around 100 people in a ghastly Peshawar attack, the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan attacked a police station in Mianwali, a city in Punjab neighboring KP.

Punjab police claimed to foil a major terror attack at a police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali, where a group of around two dozen heavily armed militants attempted to storm Makerwal police using sophisticated weapons.

Reports in local media quoting police officials said TTP attackers managed to escape after a heavy exchange of gunfire, in which a few terrorists also suffered injuries.

Punjab police, in a social media post, claimed repulsing the attack. Punjab's new IGP told a local publication that police parties including Counter Terrorism Department and Elite Force reached Mianwali for a ‘grand operation’

Luckily, no police personnel suffered injuries during the latest attack, the Punjab IGP confirmed.

پنجاب پولیس نے میانوالی میں تھانہ مکڑ وال پر دہشت گردوں کا حملہ ناکام بنادیا

حملہ آور دہشت گرد پولیس جوانوں کی جوابی فائرنگ سے پسپا ہوکر بھاگنے پر مجبور ہوگئے۔

پنجاب پولیس نے میانوالی میں تھانہ مکڑ وال پر دہشت گردوں کا حملہ ناکام بنادیا

حملہ آور دہشت گرد پولیس جوانوں کی جوابی فائرنگ سے پسپا ہوکر بھاگنے پر مجبور ہوگئے۔

ڈی پی او میانوالی محمد نوید مزید نفری کے ہمراہ موقع پر موجود، جوانوں کے حوصلے بلند ۔

Meanwhile, law enforcers launched a grand operation in Mianwali and adjoining areas to trace the terrorists’ hideouts.

The recent attack on police officials comes on the heels of the deadly Peshawar bombing that killed at least 100 people while scores were wounded.

Amid the sharp uptick in attacks, the country’s top military brass vowed to bring culprits to exemplary justice. New Army Chief Gen Asim Munir directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.