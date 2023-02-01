Blow to PML-N as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi quits as party senior vice president

ISLAMABAD – PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stepped down as party Senior Vice President as the rift within the ruling party deepens amid recent changes.

Reports in local media claimed that Shehbaz Sharif has not accepted Abbasi’s resignation as the premier is expected to meet the disgruntled leader today.

It was reported Khaqan Abbasi, who served as the country’s 21st prime minister, has reservations with the recent party decisions including Maryam Nawaz’s appointment.

Abbasi was also irked over Suleman Shehbaz’s remarks about former finance chief Miftah Ismail.

Amid the reports, the estranged PML-N leader remained tight-lipped over his reservations and has not shared any update on any of his social media handles.

The senior PML-N leader lately lamented the existing political system, calling it ineffective to solve the long-lasting problems.

More to follow...