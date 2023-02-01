COAS Asim Munir, US Centcom chief discuss counter-terrorism, border security after Peshawar bombing

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir held a telephonic conversation with US Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Erik Kurilla, after a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 100 mostly policemen.

A statement issued by Centcom chief in a tweet said, General Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, called Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir to express condolences over the terrorist attack.

It said the two sides spoke about counterterrorism and border security.

Today, General Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, called Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, to express his condolences to the people of Peshawar, Pakistan following Monday's terrorist attack. The leaders spoke about counterterrorism and border security. pic.twitter.com/9L87QwvvOR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 31, 2023

This is the second interaction between the generals of two strategic allies as Commander United States Central Command called on Pakistan’s top general last year in December.

Gen Kurilla earlier visited Pakistan’s northwestern region with Pakistani forces who apprised him about counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

The recent interaction comes after the deadliest attack in a decade as TTP killed at least 100 people, most of them law enforcement, in the ghastly attack.