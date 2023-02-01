Search

LifestyleViral

Sajal Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Web Desk 12:14 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Sajal Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire
Source: sajalaly/Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Sajal Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures as she has been creating waves amongst the masses with her latest photoshoot.

The Dhoop Ki Deewar star, who carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry, has been raking in accolades on the national and international levels. Loved by millions of fans across boundaries, the Lollywood star’s career saw wonderful growth.

Be it modeling or acting, Sajal stunned fans with her performances. Turning heads with her latest avatar, the 29-year-old posed in a limestone trumpet dress. 

The latest clicks show Sajal posing with a classic piano while pictures garnered hundred and thousand of likes on the photo-sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Fans showered love in the comment section for diva while trolls questioned her character for posing in a bold dress. Here’s how people reacted:

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? Which was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

Sajal Aly gets candid about making a ‘home’ in India

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Alizeh Shah trolled over new bold pictures

12:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill all set to play lead role in Nikkhil Advani's next film

10:24 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak leaves fans stunned with new viral video

10:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Kapil Sharma set to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa

06:31 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat sets temperature soaring with new bold video

12:52 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

'Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow,' Sidharth Malhotra says in latest post

09:46 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Peshawar Zalmi set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in exhibition ...

01:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: