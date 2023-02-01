Sajal Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Sajal Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures as she has been creating waves amongst the masses with her latest photoshoot.

The Dhoop Ki Deewar star, who carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry, has been raking in accolades on the national and international levels. Loved by millions of fans across boundaries, the Lollywood star’s career saw wonderful growth.

Be it modeling or acting, Sajal stunned fans with her performances. Turning heads with her latest avatar, the 29-year-old posed in a limestone trumpet dress.

The latest clicks show Sajal posing with a classic piano while pictures garnered hundred and thousand of likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Fans showered love in the comment section for diva while trolls questioned her character for posing in a bold dress. Here’s how people reacted:

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? Which was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.