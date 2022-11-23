Sajal Aly gets candid about making a ‘home’ in India
06:50 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Sajal Aly gets candid about making a ‘home’ in India
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)
A fan and critics’ favourite, Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also in India. Time and again the 28-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays. 

Recently Aly was spotted at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night where she was happy to mingle with Janhvi, Govinda, and Ranveer Singh. There, she also spoke about making a ‘home’ in India.

At Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, Sajal Aly said when asked if she could make a home in any place in the world (outside Pakistan), where would it be:

“Why can’t it be in India. It can be in India... an event like this gives us an opportunity to meet our counterparts from Bollywood… like Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda Sir, Ranveer Singh… we are far because of our countries, but our hearts are very close).”, chirped the Yaqeen Ka Safar actor.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

