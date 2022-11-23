Amna Ilyas shares throwback video of her iconic acceptance speech after winning LSA

Pakistani supermodel Amna Ilyas has completely mastered the art of being in news. She slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modeling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

As LSA 2022 approaches, the Tum Mere Paas Raho actor shares a iconic throwabacl video of when she won her first award.

The 35-year-old , the dusky and sultry model, bagged the ‘Best Female Model’ Lux Style Award, and used her acceptance speech to disprove the naysayers who told her she couldn’t make it because she was dark. She became the only model to have openly spoken about colour discrimination in the fashion industry and the country at large.

'With Lux Style Awards coming up I find myself remembering this moment. When I chose to celebrate the beauty of being dark skinned in a society that has yet to appreciate it. A special congratulations to this years nominees. I hope that as you take on that same stage that you use your voice to empower those around you!! #lsa2022 @luxstylepk', captioned the Baaji actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

At the tender age of 17, Amna stepped into the world of acting and later worked as an actress. She has worked in several movies including Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Baaji, and Ready Steady Go.