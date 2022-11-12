Here’s how Amna Ilyas responds to marriage proposals
Lollywood supermodel and actor Amna Illyas' persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
As the actor amassed a huge fan following, the Zinda Bhaag star spent some time responding to marriage proposals.
The 35-year-old recently appeared in an infotainment show on a private news channel where she revealed her ‘smart way’ to dodge marriage proposals.
Amna wins hearts with her funny reply to dodging proposals by saying “I will be back in 2 minutes”.
When asked about joining any political party, the Baaji star said she’ll rather form her own party if she ever steps into politics.
She further mentioned taking part in games during her college days, adding that she played basketball and hockey.
The supermodel completely mastered the art of being in news. She slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modeling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
Amna Ilyas’ new bold photos set internet on fire 05:34 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Supermodel Amna Ilyas has completely mastered the art of taking everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with ...
At the tender age of 17, Amna stepped into the world of acting and later worked as an actress. She has worked in several movies including Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Baaji, and Ready Steady Go.
